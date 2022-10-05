A very large western pastoral company was among the vendors at Wednesday's Charters Towers prime sale.
A total of 2207 cattle were yarded consisting of 561 bullocks, 273 heifers, 936 cows and 437 bulls.
The yarding started to show the effects of the time of year and approaching Christmas shutdown and it was reflective in a slight decline in average price.
Cattle were drawn from Mt Isa, Burketown, Croydon, Cloncurry, Einasleigh, Hughenden, Pentland, Torrens Creek, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 3-5c/kg easier, heifers were 2-3c/kg easier, cows were 3-5c/kg easier, and bulls were 2-3c/kg dearer on last week's rates.
Bullocks topped at 402.2/kg for eight crossbred bullocks on account of Welcome Downs Cattle Co, Lyndhurst, Einasleigh that weighed 600kg to return $2413 per head.
The entire run of 119 head averaged 392.2/kg at 565.7kg to return $2220 per head.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account ofT and B Whelan that sold for 404.2/kg, weighing 430kg to return $1738 per head.
The top pen of cows were sold by AJ and JL Pemble, for 368.2/kg, weighing 528kg to return $1942 per head.
Bulls sold by Blue Dog Brahman, topped at 346.2/kg and weighed 930kg, to return $3219 per head.
