North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Charters Towers prime sale attracts yarding of 2207 head

By Newsroom
Updated October 5 2022 - 9:44pm, first published 9:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture: Ashley Walmsley

A very large western pastoral company was among the vendors at Wednesday's Charters Towers prime sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.