A 37-year-old Chewko man faced court after he allegedly deliberately lit multiple fires that destroyed crops around Mareeba, Biboohra and Chewko last Tuesday.
Police charged Danny Pietrograzia with 12 counts of setting fire to vegetation.
He faced Atherton Magistrates Court last Thursday where his bail was adjourned, to return to Mareeba Magistrates Court on October 17.
Tablelands Canegrowers chairman Claude Santucci was one of the farmers affected by the blaze.
Mr Santucci said he had two sugarcane properties; one on the eastern side of the Mareeba township and the other on the western side.
The latter property on Bryde Road off Chewko Road was affected.
"It's a smaller property," he said.
"It is 60 hectares all up, but we've only got about 20 hectares of sugarcane growing there.
"We lost eight hectares of standing cane and about two hectares of trash blankets that were on a cane paddock that had already been harvested."
Mr Santucci said while the crop loss was disappointing, he would now face extra costs due to the loss of his cane trash blankets.
"I will incur extra expenses in the sense that because all the trash has been burnt, now that I've harvested, I don't have a trash blanket there to protect moisture and to hold back weed control," he said.
"My extra expenses will be extra waterings and herbicide control to get this new crop away.
"In savings in moisture and weed control, you can save thousands overall on a farm."
The grower, who was at his other property at the time, was alerted to the blaze by the caretaker on the Bryde Road farm and his next door neighbour Joe Bacchion.
Mr Bacchion advised Mr Santucci that there was a fire burning in close proximity to his cane paddock.
An irrigated property, Mr Santucci said his irrigation equipment was thankfully saved by his neighbour.
"We had irrigation infrastructure in the fields and fortunately it was parked on a very well mowed headland and it was a little bit safe," he said.
"Joe fortunately had a water tank on his quad bike and was able to wet down the irrigator for me and the grass around that and saved that irrigator."
Some fires burned in close proximity to properties, causing several to be evacuated and an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act.
