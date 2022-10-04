North Queensland Register
Chewko canegrower Claude Santucci faces crop loss after blaze

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
October 4 2022 - 2:00am
Chewko based canegrower Claude Santucci lost eight hectares of standing cane and two hectares of trash blankets in the blaze. Picture supplied by Claude Santucci.

A 37-year-old Chewko man faced court after he allegedly deliberately lit multiple fires that destroyed crops around Mareeba, Biboohra and Chewko last Tuesday.

