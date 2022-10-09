North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Data questioned in draft reports regarding labour, accommodation shortages

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
October 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growcom CEO Rachel Chambers says bad data was used for recent draft reports. Picture from Shutterstock.

In the last week I've read three important draft reports on the state of labour and accommodation shortages in Australia in particular, Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.