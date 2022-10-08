The Australian dairy industry has seen a continued decline in the production of milk and this continued decline is showing no signs of abatement.
Dairy Australia, the dairy industry's research and development corporation, has stated that there was a national 8.3 per cent decrease in July.
At the same time the year-to-date drop in NSW was negative 12.6pc while Queensland was a negative 14.3pc year-to-date.
Since deregulation of the dairy industry in 2000, milk production has slumped approximately 20pc to its current level of 8.5 billion litres.
The constant pressures being faced by dairy farmers are contributing to dairy farms being sold and farmers exiting the dairy industry or moving into other commodity groups such as beef.
This has been combined with increasing input costs such as fertilizer and diesel and the constant battle with natural disasters such as flooding and droughts in recent years.
Now the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a strong chance of a third La Nina weather pattern adding to these woes.
Yet farmers generally and dairy farmers specifically remain eternally optimistic about the future of their farms and the communities that underpin them.
In September last year, the NSW Government released the NSW Dairy Industry Action Plan.
This plan was developed over many months and in consultation with dairy industry stakeholders.
The NSW plan has put forward 28 recommendations to revitalise the NSW dairy industry over four themes, being 'research, development, extension and adoption'; 'confidence to renew producer involvement'; 'skills and business resilience'; and 'stronger future investment'.
NSW has also invested in research and development through collaboration with the state government, Dairy Australia, the University of Sydney and dairy industry stakeholders with an investment of over $15 million over 10 major projects.
Further information may be found at www.dairyup.com.au
Perhaps a similar 'joint venture' like Dairy Up should be initiated in Queensland.
Also like NSW, Queensland dairy industry is in the process of developing a northern dairy industry plan which is intended to also revitalise the dairy industry in this state and return profitability and sustainability into the dairy industry.
This plan is intended to cover the subtropical region and is being driven by dairy advocacy body eastAUSmilk in consultation with Dairy Australia, Subtropical Dairy regional development program with dairy industry stakeholders including processors and the state government to be invited to participate.
The draft terms of reference have been developed with Dairy Australia, Subtropical Dairy and supported by the eastAUSmilk board.
It is intended to be overseen by a steering committee with an independent chair with an understanding of the Queensland dairy industry.
The steering committee will establish a number of sub committees to consider issues such as pre farmgate competitiveness, market dynamics and opportunities, and the policy and enabling environment.
The failure to revitalise the Queensland dairy industry is not an option. Falling milk production and declining dairy farmer numbers must be halted.
The dairy industry players including advocacy body eastAUSmilk will assist in addressing those concerns and start that dialogue.
