The federal government is spending more than half a million dollars to fight a destructive weed in the Territory.
But the $540,000 allocated to fight Gamba grass in the Top End is only a small part of the government's election promise to provide $9.8 million over four years to help manage the significant threat the weed poses to the Territory's biodiversity.
Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, said Gamba grass was one of the greatest environmental threats to the Northern Territory, invading bushland and river corridors and causing ecosystem degradation and habitat loss, putting further pressure on threatened native species.
"Gamba grass grows up to four metres high and is a terrible threat to our delicate ecosystems, displacing native grasses and fuelling hot, intense fires that destroy important tree canopies," she said.
"We must do what we can to eradicate gamba grass as a matter of urgency ... ahead of the wet season."
"We are working with our partners in the Northern Territory to kick start priority work ahead of the wet season."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
