Flinders Shire Council has purchased the Hughenden cattle railway loading yards from rail company Aurizon.
The local council said ownership of the facility would benefit any cattle train operators and would also allow access to the rail-related infrastructure, including the rail loading ramps, through a commercial arrangement.
Mayor Jane McNamara said the Flinders shire community was predominantly cattle country, and the purchase of railway yards by the council was an excellent result for everyone.
"We're delighted to announce the purchase, which benefits our grazing community and the northern beef industry," she said.
"Council has worked collaboratively with Aurizon, and I thank both teams for the positive discussions to come to this outcome.
"It's a win-win solution for cattle graziers, Aurizon and Flinders Shire Council."
The announcement came after months of disagreement when the livestock haulage contract on the line was awarded to Watco East West in January earlier this year.
Aurizon, who had previously held the contract, reportedly padlocked its holding yards at Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Hughenden and Stuart, therefore preventing their use by the new carrier.
Located along the north-west corridor, council noted Flinders shire supply chain stretched from Cloncurry through Townsville to Brisbane with the ability to transport finished cattle to JBS, Teys and NH Foods abattoirs at Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton and Brisbane.
Flinders Shire Council, who already owned the Hughenden saleyards, which includes an NLIS race, weighing scales and dip facilities, now also owned the railyards.
Mayor McNamara said purchasing the railway yards was a strategic approach from the council.
"We will work with all the relevant stakeholders, such as Queensland government, local graziers, and council saleyards contractors to develop both facilities that benefit our grazing community," she said.
"Cattle train is a great addition to the options for graziers to send their beasts to market and abattoirs.
"Council owning both facilities will significantly benefit the grazing community and allow users to utilise both assets to their full potential."
Aurizon Bulk East general manager David Wright said Aurizon was pleased to finalise the sale of the assets to Flinders Shire Council.
"We understand the importance of the livestock industry to the regional economy in North Queensland and have worked closely with council on this sale," he said.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.