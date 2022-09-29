North Queensland Register
Weaner steers reach 554c, average 481c at Mareeba

September 29 2022 - 5:00am
Yearling steers weighing 267kg a/c J and G Cifuentes sold for 548.2c/kg.

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 2068 cattle on Tuesday.

