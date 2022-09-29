Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 2068 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 222 bullocks, 19 heifers, 275 cows and 867 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 586 steers, 236 heifers and 10 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of mixed yarding with a high number of cattle on offer and a full buyers' gallery present.
The yarding was drawn from Gulf Country, Cape York, Chillagoe, Petford, Mt Garnet, east coast and local areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5 to 10c dearer, heifers were 5 to 10c dearer and cows were 10c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks over 600kg topped at 380c to average 371c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 472c and averaged 381c, while heifers over 400kg topped at 374c, averaging 370c. Cows under 400kg made 370c and averaged 313c, while cows over 400kg reached 350c, averaging 337c. Bulls over 500kg reached 354c to average 321c.
Bullocks topped at 378.2c on a/c WB and CL Kidd that weighed 712.5kg to return $2694.68/hd. The top pen of cows sold for 340.2c, weighing 493.1kg to return $1677.61/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c AJ and DA Anderson that sold for 360.2c, weighed 500kg to return $1801/hd.
Store cattle were mixed yarding with lines of Brahman steers on offer as well as pens of flatback steers and heifers.
Steers under 200kg reached 540c to average 475c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 554c, averaging 481c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 452c and averaged 376c. Mickeys under 200kg averaged 232c, mickeys 200-300kg sold to 418c, average 313c, and mickeys 300-400kg reached 420c, average 307c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 432c and averaged 363c, heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 446c, averaging 396c, and heifers 300 - 400kg averaged 310c.
A pen of 13 steers on a/c JL and GA Cifuentes made 517.1c and weighed 218.18kg to return $1127.61/hd. A pen of 11 heifers on a/c G Bradshaw made 472.2c, weighed 322.3kg returning $1521.73/hd.
