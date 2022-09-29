Steers and bullocks over 600kg topped at 380c to average 371c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 472c and averaged 381c, while heifers over 400kg topped at 374c, averaging 370c. Cows under 400kg made 370c and averaged 313c, while cows over 400kg reached 350c, averaging 337c. Bulls over 500kg reached 354c to average 321c.