A 37-year-old man has been charged in relation to fires that police will allege were deliberately lit in the greater Mareeba area on Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives from the Mareeba Rural and Stock Crime Squad and Tablelands Criminal Investigation Branch charged the man with 13 counts of setting fire to vegetation.
Emergency services were called to approximately 13 fires burning in Mareeba, Biboohra and Chewko outer suburbs from 1:15pm on September 27.
Emergency services remained on scene into the evening.
Investigators determined the cause to be suspicious due to the number of fires and the distance between them.
An emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) was enacted as fires burned in close proximity to properties and caused several to be evacuated.
The PSPA declaration was revoked at approximately 6.43pm that same evening and an investigation into the suspicious fires was launched.
Investigations led police to issue a search warrant at a property on Narcotic Creek Road at Chewko yesterday, where a 37-year-old local man was taken into custody.
The man is expected to appear before Mareeba Magistrates Court today, September 29.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to the incident is urged to contact police.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.