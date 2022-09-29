North Queensland Register

37-year-old local Mareeba shire man charged with 13 counts of setting fire to vegetation

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
September 29 2022 - 1:00am
Detectives from the Mareeba Rural and Stock Crime Squad and Tablelands Criminal Investigation Branch charged the man with 13 counts of setting fire to vegetation. Picture: File.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in relation to fires that police will allege were deliberately lit in the greater Mareeba area on Tuesday afternoon.

