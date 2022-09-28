North Queensland Register
Live export to be banned in New Zealand

By Lucy Craymer
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:34pm
New Zealand is banning the export of livestock by sea from April 2023. (AP PHOTO)

New Zealand is banning the export of livestock by sea from April 2023, citing animal welfare concerns in a decision that will affect major trading partners including Australia and China.

