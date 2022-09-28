North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

The Hughenden Offstream Water Storage project has progressed to its expressions of interest phase

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flinders Shire Council CEO Hari Boppudi, mayor Jane McNamara and deputy mayor Clancy Middleton photographed after the Queensland Government confirmed funding support for the project in 2022. Picture from file

A project Flinders Shire Council hopes will re-invigorate the region has progressed to a new phase of development, although some hurdles still remain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.