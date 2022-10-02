Regions take issues to minister

Horticulture is a complex beast. Across Queensland, multiple commodities provide a long list of unique growing requirements, issues to be solved and untapped opportunities, while multiple growing regions provide a complicated landscape of varied local government planning, a plethora of water issues and diverse climate conditions which seem to continually throw a spanner in the works somewhere across this vast state.
The complexity of the business of horticulture is the very reason it's so important to regularly catch up with state and Commonwealth governments. Unless governments have a deep understanding of the current issues, along with an awareness of potential issues, they are not best placed to support and assist industry.
Last week was the Queensland Horticultural Council's quarterly catch-up with Agriculture Minister Mark Furner. These meetings provide the opportunity for the minister and his staff to hear a region by region wrap up, ask questions and seek to assist. They also provide an opportunity for the minister to make regional grower groups aware of what actions and initiatives the state is working on regarding all things horticulture.
Granite Belt growers shared their flood recovery efforts noting that the weather has been favourable in providing growers the opportunity to remove some water out of paddocks, particularly necessary for apples and stone fruit varieties. They are just coming into their strawberry season with their first pick being last week. Planting has begun with tomatoes and capsicum and vegetables are kicking off again. Accommodation was once again raised as a dominant issue for this region given all regular growing accommodation has been reverted to providing accommodation for residents. It was also noted that due to the changes in overtime, growers will need about 30 per cent more staff in peak times.
The Lockyer Valley is wrapping up its winter crops and reported serpentine leaf miner and fall army worm among their concerns. Onion season is about to take off and as such demand for labour will be high. Ongoing input costs was raised as an ongoing issue with no relief in sight. QRIDA received an honourable mention for its assistance to growers in the region. The progress in flood recovery was noted as good for the mental health of the valley.
Bundaberg reported good news with its dams and weirs being full, but it came with a word of warning about the uncertainty brought about by further releases from Paradise planned for Q3 next year. They are coming to the end of capsicum, zucchini and pumpkins with a notable avoidance of corn due to fall army worm. Bundaberg reported good numbers of PALM workers with a good amount of accommodation available. A mention was made about the lagging cultural support systems and the flow-on community impacts.
The Bowen Region is wrapping up tomatoes and capsicum and is gearing up for a delayed start to the mango season. Trees are heavily in bloom, so it is hoped a good season lies ahead. Challenges for the region include a worker shortage of around 400 and corresponding accommodation shortages, with the next issue on the horizon being a lack of drivers in the supply chain.
Far North Queensland is expecting very large crops of mangoes, lychees and avocados this coming season, and supported the other regions' concerns regarding labour, transport and rising input costs. Also noted were the council-by-council variations regarding on farm accommodation with a request to the state to assist growers to make it easier for them to take pressure of housing in town and communities in general. Rural valuations and corresponding rates were also noted as an issue.
The minister told the group of the expanding opportunities into exports to Vietnam, made mention of the now concluded consultation on the low emissions road map and the Agtech Roadmap and committed to following up on a few points raised.
All in all, it was a productive meeting with much work to do on both sides going forward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.