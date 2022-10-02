North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Ag Minister hears concerns from state's horticulture regions

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
October 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regions take issues to minister

Horticulture is a complex beast. Across Queensland, multiple commodities provide a long list of unique growing requirements, issues to be solved and untapped opportunities, while multiple growing regions provide a complicated landscape of varied local government planning, a plethora of water issues and diverse climate conditions which seem to continually throw a spanner in the works somewhere across this vast state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.