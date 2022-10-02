Regions take issues to minister

Granite Belt growers shared their flood recovery efforts noting that the weather has been favourable in providing growers the opportunity to remove some water out of paddocks, particularly necessary for apples and stone fruit varieties. They are just coming into their strawberry season with their first pick being last week. Planting has begun with tomatoes and capsicum and vegetables are kicking off again. Accommodation was once again raised as a dominant issue for this region given all regular growing accommodation has been reverted to providing accommodation for residents. It was also noted that due to the changes in overtime, growers will need about 30 per cent more staff in peak times.