North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Positive changes buoy dairy industry

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
October 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historically high milk prices and a softening in input costs should lead to decent profits for most farmers. File picture

The dairy industry has had many tough times over recent years. There was the drought that kept going, followed by devastating floods, ongoing wet and muddy conditions and a massive increase in the cost of inputs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.