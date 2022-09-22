North Queensland Register

Motorcyclist killed near Cape York after collision with wallaby

By Newsroom
Updated September 22 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:39pm
A New-South-Wales man was killed yesterday after his bike struck a wallaby in the state's far north.

