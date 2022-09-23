North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

Tropical art deco festival another roaring success at Innisfail

September 23 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ladies dressed to the nines at the Friday night Gals and Gangsters cabaret. Pictures supplied.

Innisfail has been transported back in time with around 2500 people participating in events over a jam-packed five days for the Tropical Art Deco Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.