Innisfail has been transported back in time with around 2500 people participating in events over a jam-packed five days for the Tropical Art Deco Festival.
Regarded as the art deco capital of Australia, Innisfail delighted local and visiting art deco lovers with a packed schedule of events, including a Gals and Gangster Cabaret at the shire hall, a speak-easy boat cruise, vintage valuations at the Sunday market and a variety of tours highlighting the iconic historical buildings in the main streets of Innisfail.
The Historical Society's cemetery walk was a great success, with stories of the area's pioneers told on the night, with large numbers through the gate on Wednesday evening.
"The Cassowary Coast Regional Council cemetery staff did a fabulous job in setting up the walk for us and marking out a pathway to find our way in the dark," said Trish Ernst, president of Innisfail & District Historical Society.
To align with their goal of 'preserving the past for the future', the Society continued to undertake the organisation of the event to great success.
Organisers were thrilled with attendance and the enthusiasm many attendees had for dressing the part.
"Many people went to a lot of trouble to dress up for events, including Friday night's Gals and Gangsters Basket Cabaret, held in the Shire Hall, and Saturday's Fashion Parade at the Con Theatre," another spokesperson, Ms Linton said.
"I think people got into the spirit of the event by dressing up and having some fashionable fun. It's great to see."
Festival patrons travelled from all over, with Cassowary Coast residents well represented among the festival goers over the five-day event, with visitors from Cairns, Townsville, the Tablelands and Brisbane swelling the numbers at various events.
There were several international visitors who had timed their visit to coincide with the events on offer over the five days.
"We'd like to thank the Cassowary Coast Regional Council for their grant funding and in-kind support and the local residents, community groups and businesses who participated in making the festival such a success in 2022. We're looking forward to doing it all again," Ms Linton said.
Councillor Trudy Tschui, community and culture portfolio holder said the sophistication and variety of events over the week perfectly captured the history of the region.
"Council maintains a high priority for preserving the historical and culturally driven style of our region and the Art Deco Festival is one which council proudly supports," she said.
More information on the festival and being involved at an organising level is available from the council website or the group's Facebook page.
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.