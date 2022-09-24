The vast Territory Outback in the Big Rivers Region has become a practical study ground for six Indonesian animal science students.
After spending time in Katherine to learn about the ins and outs of the northern cattle industry, the students from the Gadjah Mada University have been putting their newly acquired skills to practical use, as they learn hands-on about biosecurity procedures and the NT cattle Industry.
The students are part of the Indonesia-Northern Territory Biosecurity Program (INTBP) and have now completed the first of three weeks of industry placement at Victoria River Downs Station and Newcastle Waters Station in the Big River Region.
Charles Darwin University (CDU) Vice-Chancellor Katherine and Big Rivers Region, Alison Haines, said CDU was excited about playing a role in the training of the students.
"Indonesia is one of our closest neighbours and the program helps foster understanding of Australian systems and processes when it comes to the livestock production systems and supply chains, biosecurity and animal welfare," Ms Haines said.
"During their time on campus, the students and their mentor worked with CDU trainers to learn about pastoral industry work requirements and health and safety, the care, handling and transport of livestock in Australian extensive beef cattle production systems.
"This is a beneficial collaboration for the students and the trainers, as the trainers are also gaining a deeper understanding of the students home country and its agriculture industries."
The INTBP, jointly funded by Northern Hub and the NT government, aims to strengthen biosecurity networks through skills exchange and knowledge sharing, in response to the threat of Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease.
The ten-week program gives the students rich practical and technical learning experiences through immersion in biosecurity related operations of government and industry.
Students have also completed a first aid course and workplace health and safety training at Charles Darwin University, and have been taught about how to identify emergency animal diseases and animal health preparedness as part of their studies into biosecurity protocols.
Minister for Agribusiness and Fisheries, Paul Kirby, said the program provided an exciting opportunity 'to experience life on a Territory cattle station and learn about how to protect livestock from serious biosecurity threats'.
"The students and the Indonesia-Northern Territory Biosecurity Program represent an important partnership to share knowledge between the Territory Labor Government and the Gadjah Mada University," he said.
"We continue to monitor the foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin disease developments in Asia and know the importance of this partnership in sharing knowledge and skills, for the students to take back home."
Northern Hub Chief Executive Officer, Jed Matz, said it was a crucial objective of the program to stimulate 'collaboration in the agricultural innovation system and translate learnings into the real world'.
"As a critical response, relevant to industry and a neighbouring region of valued significance, the program is building capability and capacity and enhancing engagement with Indonesia which will benefit all of northern Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.