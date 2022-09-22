Dearer trend at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 536c and averaged 380c, and those over 500kg topped at 414c to average 338c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 424c and averaged 394c. Cows under 400kg made 370c and averaged 321c, while cows over 400kg reached 386c, averaging 363c. Bulls under 450kg made 408c and averaged 372c, while bulls over 450kg reached 390c to average 340c.