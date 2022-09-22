Dearer trend at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 4102 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1494 prime cattle and 2620 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 531 bullocks, 262 heifers, 519 cows and 182 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 1599 steers, 296 mickeys, 713 heifers and 12 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a good quality yarding, with a good selection of heavy cows and heavy bullocks on offer, with good runs of heavy feeder cattle which attracted a wide range of buyers.
There was a wide variety of medium and heavy slaughter bulls which sold to a strong buying panel with all the usual buyers in attendance.
Bullocks were quoted firm to slightly dearer, heifers were 5-10c dearer, cows were 3-5c dearer, and bulls were 5-8c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 536c and averaged 380c, and those over 500kg topped at 414c to average 338c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 424c and averaged 394c. Cows under 400kg made 370c and averaged 321c, while cows over 400kg reached 386c, averaging 363c. Bulls under 450kg made 408c and averaged 372c, while bulls over 450kg reached 390c to average 340c.
Bullocks topped at 410c for 16 Brahman bullocks a/c Condon Grazing that weighed 559kg to return $2294/hd. Best trade heifers topped at 386c for 16 heifers on a/c ACM Pty Ltd that weighed 498kg to return $1925/hd. Another good pen of trade heifers made 396c for 26 Brahman cross heifers on a/c Brown and Sons that weighed 410kg to return $1625/hd.
Best cows topped at 380c for eight cows on a/c Pemble Livestock that weighed 526kg to return $2000/hd. Best bulls topped at 348c for two bulls on a/c Mt. Douglas p/c that weighed 895kg to return $3116/hd.
Store cattle consisted of large runs of good quality light weight heifers and steers, with a good selection of light to medium mickeys on offer also. There also was a good selection of feeder steers which sold to a dearer trend.
Steers under 200kg reached 642c to average 615c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 648c, averaging 487c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 524c and averaged 448c and steers over 400kg sold to 461c to average 440c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 558c, averaging 442c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 432c and averaged 418c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 440c, averaging 415c, and heifers over 320kg made 438c to average 407c.
A pen of 31 Brahman steers on a/c Blue Gate Pastoral made 648c that weighed 202kg to return $1308/hd. A pen of 27 Brangus steers on a/c Lowis Investments made 622c that weighed 254kg to return $1579/hd. A pen of 17 Brahman cross steers on a/c D and CM Tapiola made 588c that weighed 195kg to return $1146/hd.
A pen of 18 Brahman cross heifers on a/c GE and MC Whalan made 438c that weighed 326kg to return $1427/hd. A pen of 32 Brahman heifers on a/c LHRPHC (Riversleigh) made 438c that weighed 212kg to return $928/hd. A pen of 26 heifers on a/c LJ Hayne made 436c that weighed 273kg to return $1190/hd. Six cows and calves sold on a/c Emabark Enterprises made $ 1900/unit.
