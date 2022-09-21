NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 1223 hectare (3022 acre) Mackay region grazing property Orkabie Downs after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.6 million.
Located at Camila and straddling the Bruce Highway, the property in four titles is estimated to run 250 breeders year round.
Orkabie Downs was offered with 220 high grade Brahman cows and replacement heifers as well as plant and equipment including a 75hp New Holland tractor with four in one bucket, slasher, forks and post hole digger, truck and quad bike.
The property has 12 paddocks, each serviced by either dams, creeks or gullies. There are also a boasts two creek frontages.
The large timber and steel cattle yards are situated under shady poinciana trees.
The two bedroom house is situated alongside the crocodile-free creek, which is bustling with birdlife. The house also has a 12x5.5m awning looking through a rose garden and the treelined creek beyond. There is also a second dwelling on the property that has a long term lease in place.
Okabie Downs also has an air conditioned donga, which would be suitable for an office, granny flat or teenager's retreat. There is also a private outdoor bathroom complete with tub, shower and chandelier.
Other structural improvements include a 6x3m saddle shed.
The property also generates income from a lease on a telecommunications tower as well as being a Hipcamp host for campers wanting a farm experience.
Contact Richard Murphy, 0417 980 289, Ray White, Rural Sarina.
