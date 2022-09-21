A 44-year-old man has been charged by Northern Territory Police, following an ongoing investigation into a helicopter crash which killed Outback Wrangler star Chris 'Willow' Wilson earlier this year.
Police released a statement on Wednesday morning, stating a man was in police custody and assisting detectives with their inquiries.
He was later charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, attempt to pervert the course of justice, destruction of evidence and provide false statement in a statutory declaration.
Chris 'Willow' Wilson was killed in a chopper crash on the King River in West Arnhem Land in February this year, while on a crocodile egg hunting expedition.
Chris was a longtime friend and colleague of crocodile wrangler Matt Wright, and appeared on National Geographic's Outback Wrangler for more than 10 years. The program is seen in 130 countries.
The Australian Rescue Coordination Centre, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and NT WorkSafe are investigating.
