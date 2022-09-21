Cattle sales are set to return to Far North Queensland as both Innisfail and Malanda welcome the return of yarded pens this upcoming weekend.
The local store sales will be the first held since March 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facilitated by Queensland Rural, livestock agent Ken Weldon said subsequent impacts of the pandemic and larger Mareeba selling centre had affected the local sales.
"Malanda used to hold about two a month and Innisfail would hold one a month," he said.
"People started carting cattle to Mareeba, which was a bigger set up.
"There was a very strong demand for cattle, so it worked well to keep working out of Mareeba.
"However, a lot of smaller producers can't take a day off on a Tuesday and they don't want someone else buying their cattle, they want to buy their own."
Innisfail will host its first store sale of the year at the Innisfail Showground this Friday, September 23 kicking off at 6.30pm.
Malanda will follow suit on Saturday, September 24 at the Malanda Showground commencing at 9am.
Mr Weldon said solid numbers were expected with 250 head anticipated to be yarded at Innisfail and between 300 to 325 head at Malanda.
"I'd say 70 percent of the yarding will be steers and 30 percent heifers," he said.
"At Innisfail, the majority of the yard will be crossbred cattle. There won't be a lot of Brahman at all.
"Malanda will be mainly Droughtmaster type cattle with a little bit of Brahman there.
"We've still got more time to move yet."
Mr Weldon said they hoped to attract a local and western restocker presence back to the northern sales.
"There will be heifers there that you can breed from as well," he said.
"There are options for everyone."
Refreshments will be available at both sales as the team and local producers look forward to welcoming back not only eager bidding, but the opportunity to socialise within their local communities.
"Producers are really looking forward to it," Mr Weldon said.
"It's a good outing for everyone to get together."
Mr Weldon said based on the support and success of the upcoming sales, they'd like to commence regular monthly rotations moving forward.
For more information contact the Queensland Rural team.
