North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Innisfail and Malanda to welcome return of yarded pens this upcoming weekend

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
September 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both Innisfail and Malanda welcome the return of yarded pens this upcoming weekend. Seen here at an Innisfail sale held in 2017. File picture.

Cattle sales are set to return to Far North Queensland as both Innisfail and Malanda welcome the return of yarded pens this upcoming weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.