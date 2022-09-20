Just six years ago Chevorne Williams was creating custom wedding bouquets from her bedroom floor at her home in Charters Towers.
Now she runs a blooming floristry business supplying bouquets and arrangements for every occasion to the local and surrounding north west region.
Chev, as she is better known among her family and friends, is the owner and founder of Flowers in the Towers.
A florist, gift and coffee shop all in one newly renovated retail space located on Gill Street.
Whilst some in more urban areas may not give it a second thought, the simple pleasure of receiving flowers may not be as straightforward in regional and rural towns.
With a strong focus on supporting Aussie farmers and rural clientele, flowers are delivered twice a week from wholesalers based in Melbourne and Brisbane to create bespoke fresh and dried pieces for those who call the country home.
The business regularly delivers blooms to the likes of Hughenden, Richmond and Winton regions.
Originally from Normanton, Chev has been involved in the florist industry since 2004.
After a decade-long stint working in Cairns, she moved to Charters Towers in 2014 where the decision to go out on her own came two years later.
Beginning with wedding bouquets, Chev said she first began making arrangements from her bedroom floor and her first floristry endeavour Hooked on Wedding Florals was born.
What has evolved in the years since is a relocation and business name change from the family home to a newly renovated shop front for the ever growing venture.
The new space officially opened to the public in February 2021 and also now supplied a range of giftware and served dine in and takeaway coffee to Towers locals and visitors alike.
Flowers in the Towers had also since grown to a team of four employees with Chev at the helm.
Chev said the call to create and build her own business was one of the biggest decisions she had ever made.
"I made the biggest decision of my life; to follow my dreams and bring something to Charters Towers that was fresh, upbeat and unique, like no one had ever done here before," she told the North Queensland Register.
"Every single day I get to meet different people, create beautiful floral arrangements, drink endless coffee, and live the dream of being a girl boss."
While she has taken a step back from wedding flower duties to spend more time with her family, Chev said she still created custom dried floral bouquets for country brides around the north west region, as well as providing full flower setups for local weddings.
As for the future? Chev said she had no plans of slowing down anytime soon and hoped to continue growing her business and supplying beautiful blooms to the north west.
"From where I started in the spare bedroom of my home to where I'm now, and in another 12 to 15 months down the track once the shop is completed, I feel like at that point that's when I can look back at what I've achieved," she said.
"I just want to continue to grow, keep my mind active and see where it takes me."
