North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Two bright sparks of north west agricultural industry awarded 2023 Nuffield Scholarships

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
September 20 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regan Lynch and Jarrod Cook have been awarded 2023 Nuffield Scholarships with strong plans to make waves within the northern beef industry. Pictures supplied by Nuffield Australia.

Two bright sparks of the north west have been awarded 2023 Nuffield Scholarships with strong plans to make waves within the northern beef industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.