Two bright sparks of the north west have been awarded 2023 Nuffield Scholarships with strong plans to make waves within the northern beef industry.
Jarrod Cook from Stamford was awarded the Northern Pastoral Scholarship and plans to study the best methods to prepare cattle for feedlot entry to optimise performance.
Mr Cook currently manages the northern aggregation of Knudsen Cattle. Having worked in feedlots and across extensive cattle stations, he plans to focus on ways to prepare cattle for feedlot programs to reduce mortality rates, medical costs and increase daily gains.
"I believe that proactive backgrounding provides an opportunity for our industry to achieve continuous improvement in animal welfare practices, livestock production rates, environmental stewardship and resource usage, and profitability throughout the feedlot sector," Mr Cook said.
"Through further study and investigation, I hope to encourage industry-wide adoption of backgrounding, through the incentivisation of a premium that is compensated to producers for their efforts."
Mr Cook said in his time spent working in feedlots he observed that cattle that were initiated into their backgrounding program adapted better to the pen environment.
Through his Nuffield Scholarship, Jarrod plans to visit the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India and other countries in Europe.
Regan Lynch of Hughenden will explore ways to improve farm biosecurity attitudes and practices in the northern Australian beef industry.
Ms Lynch currently works as a senior veterinarian and provides mixed animal veterinary services to the north west region. This includes pregnancy diagnosis in cattle, sheep and other large animals, artificial breeding services, surgical procedures, and preventative care programs.
Ms Lynch is also part of the Northern Australian Biosecurity Surveillance Network (NABSnet), which focuses on disease surveillance and communication with producers and other involved veterinarians.
"The current incursions of Japanese encephalitis virus and the increasing risk of incursion of lumpy skin disease and foot and mouth disease highlight the need to understand producers' attitudes to biosecurity," she said.
"There are many tensions to explore in biosecurity, for example the possible financial impacts of diseases of importance can lead to a reluctance to report possible unusual disease cases."
Ms Lynch will explore the attitudes to farm biosecurity in Australia and in countries with significant disease eradication programs.
She plans to travel to Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and countries in Africa.
The pair were among 17 other emerging leaders of the wider Australian agriculture industry to be awarded in Tamworth last week at the Nuffield Australia annual awards night and Nuffield conference.
For the first time, Nuffield Australia awarded scholarships to more women than men this year.
The scholarships will enable each recipient to travel across both the country and overseas to study innovative ideas, techniques and systems that will benefit their businesses and the broader industry.
Each 2023 scholar received a $30,000 bursary to invest in travel and research.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.