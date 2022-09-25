Zoomers: Clean, green and keen

Gen Z accounts for over 33 per cent of the world's population. They are the early adopters having no knowledge of life without internet. They are the people with the ability to influence potential buyers of a product or service by promoting or recommending the items on social media - yep it's a real job aptly named 'influencer'. They don't just represent the future; they're actively going about carving one out that suits them. They are food and health minded. They expect those of us connected to food and agriculture to rethink how food is grown, produced and marketed.