Quality keeps prices firm at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded 2446 head on Thursday, an increase of 1992 from the previous week.
Cattle were mostly drawn from the local supply area, along with a consignment from northern Queensland.
Despite the increased numbers, a good quality yarding of cattle kept prices firm, with both steers and heifers showing an increase of 10 - 16 cents across most categories.
All processors were present and operating, with processor cattle selling to an improved trend with an increase of 10 - 15c.
Steers over 550kg sold to 413c, average 396c, steers 500-550kg made 466c, average 418c, steers 400-500kg reached 474c, average 451c, steers 350-400kg made 560c, average 480c, steers 280-350kg made 602c, average 501c, and steers 200-280kg sold to 705c, averaging 637c.
Heifers over 400kg reached 526c, average 423c, heifers 350-450kg made 526c, average 423c, heifers 280-350kg reached 506c, average 494c, and heifers 200-280kg sold to 552c, averaging 485c.
Bulls over 600kg made 341c, average 296c, and bulls 450-600kg sold to 406c, average 373c.
Cows 450-520kg made 404c, average 354c, and cows over 520kg reached 398c, to average 358c.
