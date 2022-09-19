North Queensland Register
Steers 200-280kg sold to 705c, average 637c at Emerald

September 19 2022 - 5:00am
Quality keeps prices firm at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded 2446 head on Thursday, an increase of 1992 from the previous week.

