Kay Tommerup appointed to QFF board

Kay Tommerup is a dairy farmer from the Beaudesert area who recently joined the board of eastAUSmilk. Kay has considerable skills in a range of areas which she has used to diversify her dairy farming business over the years with her husband, David.
The board and senior management of eastAUSmilk believe Kay's skills and enthusiasm would be useful not only for eastAUSmilk but also Queensland Farmers' Federation. As such, eastAUSmilk has appointed Kay as an our QFF nominated director.
I fully expect that Kay will use her skills and experience to assist and lead QFF forward over the coming years. I expect all at QFF will value Kay's input and inspire QFF to move forward as an organisation.
It is important for QFF to work in partnership with government to achieve outcomes for farmers and government. Developing partnership programs with government is a key area that we need to further enhance to ensure that farmers flourish in the new world.
I expect Kay to be of great value in developing and implementing these partnership programs in many areas including water, natural resource management and animal welfare. In addition, addressing government red tape restrictions on farmers and industry marketing are key skills of Kay's that I expect to be used by QFF to help achieve outcomes for all farmers.
QFF undertakes a range of activities on behalf of eastAUSmilk and farmers which often go unrecognised. In addition to the key areas above, QFF is very active in a range of areas including water management and pricing, natural resource management, biosecurity, and labour.
Good luck to Kay in her new role. I look forward to watching her help lead QFF forward over the coming years to ensure that QFF delivers new and innovative outcomes for all QFF farmers.
