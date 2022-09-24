Kay Tommerup appointed to QFF board

North Queensland Register
eastAUSmilk appoints Kay Tommerup as its QFF nominated director

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
Updated September 24 2022 - 12:05am, first published 12:00am
Kay Tommerup is a dairy farmer from the Beaudesert area who recently joined the board of eastAUSmilk. Kay has considerable skills in a range of areas which she has used to diversify her dairy farming business over the years with her husband, David.

