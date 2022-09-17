A new Australian Brangus breed record was set at Telpara Hills Brangus and Ultrablacks sale on Saturday from the moment the first bull came out of the gate.
Held at the Telpara Hills bull block in Tolga, the sale attracted buyers from across the country who took the opportunity to snap up the quality genetics on offer by the northern Brangus breeders.
Telpara Hills Mach Five 920R4 sold for $150,000, beating last year's sale top of $50,000.
He sold to the Caldwell family of Milwillah Angus stud, located near Young, New South Wales.
The record breaking buy set the pace for the rest of the sale with 113 bulls sold to achieve a 100 per cent clearance rate.
In the breakdown, 107 Brangus bulls sold for an average of $19,122 to top at $150,000 with six Ultrablack bulls averaging $20,000 to top at $38,000.
All 36 heifers also sold including 28 Brangus heifers for an average of $24,714 and top at $44,000 and eight Ultrablack heifers fetching an average of $20,125 to top at $24,000.
Overall the 149 lots averaged $20,262.
The sale grossed a total of $3.019 million, believed to be a new on-property Australian record in the Brangus industry.
The 30-month-old Mach Five 920R4 was the son of Telpara Hills Kenworth 392L4 and out of Telpara Hills Miss Big Town 920N29.
Weighing in at 1075 kilograms, he had P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and eight millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 150 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 41 centimetres.
He recorded an intramuscular fat percentage of 6.7.
Telpara Hills stud principal Trevor Pearce said Mach Five 920R4 was one of the best bulls they had produced within their program.
"He is just so complete in terms of he's got an outstanding phenotype, but he couples that with outstanding figures for growth and eating quality," he said.
"He has extreme depth, bone and overall power.
"Overall, a very hard bull to find any faults in. He's been a standout from a young age."
Among the other top performers, Silverado 920R18 of lot 53 sold for $50,000 to Eric and Lyn Slack-Smith of Gladevale Station, Richmond.
The 24-month-old was by Telpara Hills Remington 541M18 and out of Telpara Hills Miss Hollywood 920N22.
He weighed in at 875 kilogram and had P8 and rib fat measurements of nine and seven millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres.
Ultrablack Wrangler 541R73 of lot 51 fetched $38,000 and sold to Lynton Livestock of the Evelyn region.
The 24-month-old was by MC Granite 834B and out of Telpara Hills Miss Final Cut 541L70.
Weighing in at 900 kilograms, he had P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and eight millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 145 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres.
It wasn't only the bulls who showed outstanding class with the Telpara Hills female offering also up $7685 on last year's sale average of $17,029.
The top priced Brangus females sold to interstate buyers.
Half-share heifer Miss Three D 392R15 of lot 120 sold to a top of $44,000 to Quality Livestock in Port Adelaide, South Australia.
The 21-month-old was by TJM Three D 302A and out of Telpara Hills Miss Real Deal 392K19.
She weighed in at 604 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and eight millimetres respectively and an eye muscle area of 113 square centimetres.
Miss Masonry 541R77 of lot 121 trailed closely and sold for $43,000 to Lightning Ridge Trust of Traralgon, Victoria. The 21-month-old heifer weighed in at 650 kilograms.
Ultrablack female Miss Beacon 15R8 of lot 125 fetched a top of $24,000 and sold to Izaac Kent of Rockhampton.
The 21-month-old was by Suhn's Majestik Beacon 30C and out of Telpara Hills Miss Foundation 15M10.
The young female weighed in at 634 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 16 and 11 millimetres respectively and an eye muscle area of 97 square centimetres.
Telpara Hills Brangus and Ultrablacks sale attracted interest across the country with 54 lots sold online through Elite Livestock Auctions.
The sale produced 151 online bidders with the online sale presence accounting for $1,140,500 of the total gross sale amount.
Mr Pearce said he was incredibly humbled by the result.
"I am unbelievably proud of what my family has done," he said.
"We've done a lot of embryo work from overseas and brought these genetics out here. People are really acknowledging that we brought out probably some of the best cattle in the world.
"They are now prepared to pay for them, which is fantastic from our point of view.
"The support there is just unbelievable from all over Australia."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
