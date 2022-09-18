Winton has won second place at the national tourism industry awards, being beaten for the top spot by Strahan, Tasmania.
The town won the state's Top Tiny Tourism Town title earlier in the year, beating 10 other finalists including Quilpie and Hughenden.
The national awards are presented by the Australian Tourism Industry Council (ATIC) each year, and are determined by a public vote in conjunction with an industry judging panel.
ATIC chairman Evan Hall said the towns up for the awards represented the cream of the crop when it came to tourism.
"These awards, part of the Australian Tourism Awards series, showcase the value of tourism to the towns and communities across Australia and celebrate the diversity and outstanding regional destinations from all over the country," Mr Hall said.
"It's great to see such a spread of states represented amongst the winners."
Managing director for award sponsors Tourism Australia, Phillipa Harrison, said the Top Tourism Town Awards were an important part of the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our tourism towns are the front line in delivering the high-quality visitor experiences that help to make Australia one of the most desirable destinations in the world," Ms Harrison said.
"The awards are an important acknowledgement of the incredible efforts of tourism towns, which we know have been through a particularly tough time over the past two years."
"Collaboration within, and across, these towns and communities is key to increasing visitation, dispersal and therefore recovery."
