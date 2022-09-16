Weaner steers crack 750c at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 424c and averaged 394c, and those over 500kg topped at 426c to average 399c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 404c and averaged 371c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 386c, averaging 382c. Cows under 400kg made 360c and averaged 278c, while cows over 400kg reached 382c, averaging 348c. Bulls under 450kg made 420c and averaged 359c, while bulls over 450kg reached 388c to average 362c.