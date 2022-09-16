Weaner steers crack 750c at Charters Towers

North Queensland Register
Weaner steers reach 750c, average 646c, at Charters Towers

September 16 2022 - 6:00am
STORE SALE

There were 2869 cattle yarded at Friday's store sale, consisting of 1391 steers, 543 mickeys, 904 heifers and 30x29 cows and calves.

