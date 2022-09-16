Weaner steers crack 750c at Charters Towers

There were 2869 cattle yarded at Friday's store sale, consisting of 1391 steers, 543 mickeys, 904 heifers and 30x29 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised good quality runs of steers, mickeys and heifers consisting of both Brahmans and crossbreds with the larger percentage of the yard being sub-300kg.
All categories of cattle sold to a strong buying panel with the market increasing on average of 20-30 cents from the previous store sale held earlier in the month.
The yarding was drawn from Hughenden, Mt Isa, Georgetown, Mt Surprise, Einasleigh as well as local and coastal areas.
Steers under 200kg reached 750c to average 646c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 698c, averaging 557c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 506c and averaged 445c and steers over 400kg sold to 434c to average 431c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 612c, averaging 512c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 550c and averaged 445c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 470c, averaging 425c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 430c to average 404c.
A pen of 26 Brahman steers a/c DJ and KS Milton made 544c and weighed 312kg, returning an average of $1699/hd. A pen of 40 crossbred steers a/c Morganbury Past Co made 750c and weighed 154kg, returning an average of $1155/hd.
A pen of 16 crossbred steers a/c KJ and MM Taylor made 698c and weighed 216 kg, returning an average of $1507/hd. A line of 120 Brahman weaner steers a/c Lascelles Past Co made 644c, averaging 252kg to return $1623/hd. A pen of 28 Brahman mickeys a/c Fry Bloodline Trust made 566c and weighed 189kg, returning an average of $1069/hd.
A pen of 17 heifers a/c LA and PA Thomson sold for 470c and weighed 279kg to return $1313/hd. A good pen of 17 Brahman heifers a/c GW and J Shadforth made 550c and weighed 141kg returning an average of $775/hd.
A pen of 12 Droughtmaster / Brahman PTIC cows a/c CSIRO, Lansdown, Woodstock, sold for $1950/hd. 30x29 cows and calves were presented on behalf of multiple vendors consisting of smaller consignments with the prices ranging from $1725 - $2350/unit.
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1193 cattle for Wednesday's prime sale, consisting of 251 bullocks, 68 heifers, 693 cows and 171 bulls. Store cattle consisted of two steers, seven heifers and one cow and calf.
Cattle consisted of smaller lines of steers and bullocks of mixed condition. Some larger runs of cows presented, with some very good conditioned cattle, along with a fair percentage of plainer condition types.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Normanton, Georgetown, Mt Garnet, Collinsville and all coastal and local areas.
Bullocks were quoted as 10 - 15 cents dearer, heifers were 5c dearer, cows were 10c dearer and bulls were 10 - 12c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 424c and averaged 394c, and those over 500kg topped at 426c to average 399c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 404c and averaged 371c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 386c, averaging 382c. Cows under 400kg made 360c and averaged 278c, while cows over 400kg reached 382c, averaging 348c. Bulls under 450kg made 420c and averaged 359c, while bulls over 450kg reached 388c to average 362c.
Bullocks topped at 426c for a Brahman cross pen sold on a/c Gunnerside Cattle that weighed 564kg to return $2403/hd. Best priced pen of trade heifers were presented on a/c Lawn Hill/Riversleigh Pastoral that sold for 388c, weighing 403kg to return $1565/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by M and T Toohey, Glen Dhu Stn, Mt Garnet, for 10 Brahman cows making 378c, weighing in at 599kg to return $2265/hd. Bulls sold on a/c KJ and MM Taylor topped at 374c, weighed 720kg, to return $2699/hd.
