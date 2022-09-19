Just shy of 3000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers store sale on September 16 as southern and central buyers took advantage of the quality northern lines on offer.
Agents noted all categories of cattle sold to a strong buying panel with the market increasing upwards of 20 cents on the previous store sale.
Cattle consisted of quality runs of Brahman and crossbred steers, mickeys and heifers with the larger percentage of the yard weighing in below the 300 kilogram mark, agents said.
The yarding was drawn from Hughenden, Mount Isa, Georgetown, Mount Surprise, Einasleigh and local and coastal areas.
Local Charters Towers vendors the Goodwin family of Lascelles Pastoral Company, Lascelles Station offloaded 120 Brahman steers, which sold for 644c/kg to average 252kg and returned $1623/hd.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Charters Towers livestock agent Brent Williams said the market held firm.
"It was good to have a few numbers yarded and there was a fair bit more quality there in comparison to previous weeks gone by," he said.
"The steers were a lot better quality, but the heifer portion of the yard was fairly mixed.
"Crossbred cattle all sold very well and there was a good rate for those lighter crossbred cattle going back into areas such as Richmond and Hughenden."
Mr Williams said the buyer's presence on the ground remained strong with both the prime and store markets recording increased rates.
"There were a few more buyers there and a few more orders," he said.
"A few central blokes, bullock blokes, buying again.
"There is definitely a lot more confidence back in the job versus where we were four to six weeks ago.
"With the steer portion of the yard, I would have said 20 percent went back out to the west and everything else down south into central and southern Queensland."
As temperatures begin to heat up across the northern region and an increased likelihood of predicted rainfall, Mr Williams said the outlook looked positive.
"I don't think producers will play too hard on it because we're so used to having bigger wet seasons anyway and it's going into that time of the year," he said.
"It will be pretty welcomed if we can get a decent rain season again."
The next Charters Towers store sale is scheduled for October 7.
Steers under 200kg reached 750c/kg to average 646c/kg, steers between 200kg to 320kg sold to 698c/kg, averaging 557c/kg, steers between 320kg to 400kg topped at 506c/kg and averaged 445c/kg and steers over 400kg sold to 434c/kg to average 431c/kg.
Mickeys under 400kg sold to 612c/kg, averaging 512c/kg. Heifers under 200kg topped at 550c/kg and averaged 445c/kg, heifers between 200kg to 320kg sold to 470c/kg, averaging 425c/kg, and heifers between 320kg to 370kg made 430c/kg to average 404c/kg.
A pen of 26 Brahman steers on account of DJ and KS Milton made 544c/kg and weighed 312kg, returning an average of $1699/hd.
A pen of 40 crossbred Morganbury Past Company steers made 750c/kg and weighed 154kg, returning an average of $1155/hd.
A pen of 16 crossbred steers on account of KJ and MM Taylor made 698c/kg and weighed 216kg, returning an average of $1507/hd.
A pen of 28 Brahman Fry Bloodline Trust mickeys made 566c/kg and weighed 189kg, returning an average of $1069/hd.
A pen of 17 heifers on account of LA and PA Thomson sold for 470c/kg and weighed 279kg to return $1313/hd.
A pen of 17 Brahman heifers by GW and J Shadforth made 550c/kg and weighed 141kg returning an average of $775/hd.
A pen of 12 Droughtmaster and Brahman PTIC cows on account of CSIRO, Lansdown, Woodstock, sold for $1950/hd.
30 x 29 cows and calves were presented on behalf of multiple vendors consisting of smaller consignments with the prices ranging from $1725 to $2350 per unit.
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1193 cattle on September 14 consisting of 251 bullocks, 68 heifers, 693 cows and 171 bulls. Store cattle consisted of two steers, seven heifers and one cow and calf.
Agents noted cattle consisted of smaller lines of steers and bullocks of mixed condition.
Some larger runs of cows presented, with some very good conditioned cattle, along with a fair percentage of plainer condition types, agents said.
The yarding was drawn from Mount Isa, Normanton, Georgetown, Mount Garnet, Collinsville and coastal and local areas.
Bullocks were quoted as 10 to 15 cents dearer, heifers were 5 cents dearer, cows were 10 cents dearer and bulls were 10 to 12 cents dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 424c/kg and averaged 394c/kg, and those over 500kg topped at 426c/kg to average 399c/kg.
Heifers under 540kg sold to 404c/kg and averaged 371c/kg, while heifers over 540kg topped at 386c/kg, averaging 382c/kg. Cows under 400kg made 360c/kg and averaged 278c/kg, while cows over 400kg reached 382c/kg, averaging 348c/kg.
Bulls under 450kg made 420c/kg and averaged 359c/kg, while bulls over 450kg reached 388c/kg to average 362c/kg.
Bullocks topped at 426c/kg for a Brahman cross pen sold by Gunnerside Cattle that weighed 564kg to return $2403/hd.
Best priced pen of trade heifers were presented on account of Lawn Hill/Riversleigh Pastoral that sold for 388c/kg, weighing 403kg to return $1565/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by M and T Toohey, Glen Dhu Stn, Mount Garnet, for 10 Brahman cows making 378c/kg, weighing in at 599kg to return $2265/hd.
Bulls sold on by KJ and MM Taylor topped at 374c/kg, weighing 720kg to return $2699/hd.
