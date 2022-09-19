North Queensland Register
Weaner steers reach 750c/kg, average 646c/kg, at Charters Towers

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
Local Charters Towers vendors the Goodwin family of Lascelles Pastoral Company, Lascelles Station offloaded 120 Brahman steers, which sold for 644c/kg to average 252kg and returned $1623/hd. Picture supplied by Nutrien Ag Solutions Charters Towers.

Just shy of 3000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers store sale on September 16 as southern and central buyers took advantage of the quality northern lines on offer.

