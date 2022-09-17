Utilising Charbray genetics has led to sustained success, and recently major recognition for the Brown family in North Queensland.
Greg and Judith Brown run the business with their son Alistair his wife Nellie and their young sons, Arlow and Digby from Karinya, North of Gumlu, which they bought five years ago and are developing to Redlands Leucaena under trickle irrigation. They also run their breeders on agistment nearby.
Alistair Brown said they've been supporters of the Charbray for many years.
"We appreciate their adaptability, tick tolerance, calving ease, and weight for age," Mr Brown said.
The Browns have improved their herd over the years by buying bulls from the National Charbray Sale.
"We're keeping an eye on some bulls in the sale again this year. There is always a diverse selection of genetics to choose from there."
The family run a breeding herd of predominantly Brahman and Charbray females and utilise Charbray and Brahman bulls.
"As with all breeding programs there is a constant evolution of animal selection based on fertility, structural soundness and production."
The Browns join for three months, season dependent, with culling utilised as a herd improvement tool.
"Fertility, age and temperament are our main focuses for culling, if a cow isn't having a calf or behaving in the yards, they're out. Cows are also noted for their ability to feed a calf while retaining an adequate condition score to reproductively cycle and get back into calf."
They target the feeder and carcase markets, depending on the seasonal conditions and forage availability. Feeders are sold at 380 to 420kg within two years and carcase cattle are sold at 540 to 580kg liveweight at close to two and half years.
"We've experienced cattle grazing on Redlands Leucaena coupled with native and improved pasture reliably put on 0.7kg/day over a 12 month period, at times peaking at around 1.5kg/day.
"We prefer selling into these markets as we can trace individual animals through the supply chain. We believe having good data for individual animals enables us to make better decisions at critical production stages and for future planning."
Depending on market opportunities, the Browns also trade cattle out of the saleyard, predominantly buying store heifers or cows.
"These are taken through to feeder or carcase weight and sold, or calved out if pregnant and then progressed into the breeding program if suitable. Those deemed not suitable are fattened and processed."
The average rainfall for Karinya is 838mm per year, with the majority of that arriving in the summer wet season.
"This year we've had unseasonal winter rain with 200mm falling in May and July."
Earlier this year the Browns received high praise for their pen of three Charbray heifers which won the 2022 Northern Pasture Fed Carcase Competition.
"Entering the competition was attractive due to the opportunity to have pasture fed cattle MSA graded at JBS Townsville. This isn't available on a regular basis.
"We also don't have the opportunity to supply cattle into the processor certified pasture fed programs that offer a price premium in NQ."
"We hope the competition assists in demonstrating that there is quality cattle obtainable in adequate supply to introduce the Right to Roam program in Townsville."
"Receiving MSA carcase feedback, which underpins the integrity and eating quality of Australian beef is invaluable to any beef enterprise capable of achieving the programs' specifications. I'd encourage any Northern beef producers to enter the competition next year."
Mr Brown said Charbray uptake is strong in the north.
"There are good quality Charbray cattle being penned up and sold regularly which is great to see."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
