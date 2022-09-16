Issy Mackey, 23, Wagga Wagga
Issy Mackey grew up in both Sydney and Geelong, and even spent time living abroad with her family in Singapore, before deciding to give the ringer life a crack.
A passionate horse rider and with a strong interest in the equine industry led her to study at Marcus Oldham College before deciding to undertake the challenge of becoming a veterinarian.
"A lot of my friends had worked on stations and it was something I had always wanted to do," she said.
"I went to ag college and I then decided that I wanted to be a vet. I went back to university for another year and got the grades, but I didn't get into vet.
"After that I thought, bugger it, I finally have got a year off that I'm not studying. I've got the grades that'll last me another seven years and I'll keep trying until I get in. For now I can pretty much do whatever I want."
That she did. Issy decided to pack up her life and travel the outback with her dog and a couple of horses in 2020.
After scrolling through social media and opting for the contractor route, she landed a role with Spur and Anvil Contract Mustering.
"I travelled to the Birdsville Track and worked with a contract crew on Clifton Hills Station," she said.
"I then went onto the Gulf with a different crew to Lorraine Station in Cloncurry and Inverleigh Station in Normanton before a motorbike incident cut my trip short."
After a four month stint, the incident saw her return down south to begin studying veterinary science at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga.
"I've had a little stint since back up in the Northern Territory for a university placement, which was with the first contract company I worked with," she said.
"My first day in the yards I was kicked by a cow and shattered my leg and had to be airlifted to Darwin.
"It's been a world of adventure that's for sure."
Whilst her journey may have looked a little different to others, Issy said the experience was well worth it.
"The whole idea of it all was just to see as much country as possible and meet as many different people as possible," she said.
"I wanted to learn everything I could and get my foot in the door. I definitely went from zero to 100.
"I would say to anyone looking into working as a ringer, 100 percent give it a crack. Go on your own, you'll reap so much benefit. Plan early and apply early."
Issy is now back completing her studies in Wagga Wagga with plans to run the Melbourne Marathon in October to raise funds for CareFlight who helped during her accident in the Territory.
She said she had an interest in pursuing large animal production and equine fields once she graduated.
