Campbell McKenzie, 23, Monkira Station
Another Victorian local, Campbell McKenzie grew up in Apollo Bay down south on his family property.
"I grew up on a couple hundred acre block," he said.
"We have a few head of black Angus cattle."
After completing his plumbing apprenticeship, Campbell said he jumped at the opportunity to head north to work as a ringer.
"Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be a cowboy," he said.
"I was at the stage of life where it just seemed like the right time to chase my dreams."
Now based at NAPCo's Monkira Station in the channel country, the Victorian cowboy is working as a first year ringer on the weaner block.
"A typical day could involve mustering, processing cattle, horse riding or fencing," Campbell said.
"One of my mates told me about this particular station, so I applied.
"With a plumbing background my manager was happy to have me onboard."
Campbell said the opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills, such as riding horses, and explore new places had been a highlight of his role so far.
But as a similar experience with other ringers, being away from family and friends for extended periods of time had been a challenge.
Campbell said he'd found a passion for the industry since kicking off his role.
"Give it a go, you might find you really like it," he said.
"I'll keep ringing for a couple years at this stage.
"I've always got my plumbing to drop back to if I want or need to."
