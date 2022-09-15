North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Sixth generation graziers the Anning family successfully diversify into oven-ready meals using own beef

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
September 15 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey Bowie and Sara Anning are the sisters and dynamic duo behind Black Rock Beef Co. Picture by Zoe Thomas.

A Hughenden-based beef production business has successfully diversified its operation in an effort to not only showcase the quality meat on offer in the north west region, but create a brand centred on wholesome and convenient home-cooked meals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.