Sarah Gray, 19, Kallala Station
Toowoomba girl Sarah Gray decided to head north after graduating high school in 2020 with a keen interest in cattle and livestock production.
"I guess you could say I was pretty lost with what career to pursue and found myself scrambling through different uni courses, gap year programs, trades and other pathways just for the sake of finding 'something'," she said.
"I looked more into the life of ringing and decided that it was something I wanted to have a crack at."
Now based in the north west as a first year ringer at Kallala Station, Sarah works as a station hand across the 350,000 acre commercial property.
Sarah said a typical day during stockwork involved checking over bikes and buggies before heading out mustering.
"Depending on where the cattle are, this can take up to two days to bring them back to the house yards," she said.
"Once yarded up, we begin drafting the cattle. Afterwards it's injecting cows and weaners, branding, tagging and castrating.
"This whole process can take up to a week, depending on the size of the mob.
"While we aren't doing stockwork, the crew and I head out for various jobs across the station, including checking and repairing fences, bore runs, fixing bores, servicing bikes, vehicle maintenance and other general jobs that come up."
A shared first year experience, Sarah said the opportunity to work up north had been a huge learning curve.
"I was lucky enough to have a great boss and crew who have taken me on and taught me heaps of new skills," she said.
"Each day has been an opportunity to learn different techniques, tips and tricks from each other that can make jobs run a lot easier.
"I think it's important to know what you can and can't do and be honest with your boss and crew about it.
"The last thing you want to do is end up with a task that's way beyond your skill set."
Whilst riding the highs, there are often the lows, and Sarah said being away from her loved ones had proved challenging.
"Homesickness is definitely one of the biggest challenges I've had since moving onto a station," she said.
"It was a big move away from home without knowing anyone up here so initially I had wanted to head home where everything was familiar.
Within my first few weeks, I had even considered packing up all my things and leaving because I didn't think I was cut out for it.
"I'm grateful I stuck it out though because I can't picture myself doing anything else."
So much so, the future remained open ended for the original Toowoomba girl.
"I'd love to continue working on stations for a while, possibly working my way up to a leadership position within the industry," she said.
"I think once you've actually lived and experienced the outback in its fullness it really gets under your skin.
"There aren't too many jobs out there where you can say you're "livin' the dream" and actually mean it."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.