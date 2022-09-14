Tayne McDonald, 23, Dunluce Station
Tayne McDonald grew up in the rural town of Koroit in western Victoria with a population of just over 2000 people.
After a solid stint working in the dairy industry, a dream of working on a North Queensland beef property was what prompted the young ringer to take the leap.
"It was always a bit daunting the thought of moving so far away from home, but I had my family and friends pushing me to go and do it as I had always talked about wanting to do it," he said.
"The timing was right for me to do so. I made the decision to pack everything up and venture up here."
As with many other youngsters working in the industry, Tayne said he found his current position on social media through station job advertisements such as the hugely popular 'Ringers From The Top End' Facebook group.
Now based in the Hughenden region, Tayne works for Jack and Kylie Stewart-Moore who operate a commercial breeding and fattening enterprise across 52,000 hectare Dunluce Station and 48,000 hectare Burlington Station.
Together the operations run an average head of 10,000 Droughmaster and Brahman cattle.
"My role is a station hand alongside two other girls," Tayne said.
"Everyday here is different, but our day can involve mustering, processing cattle, fencing and so much more.
"Jack and Kylie also have a Droughtmaster stud, which dates back to 1957 where John Stewart-Moore was one of a handful who founded the Droughtmaster breed."
As for the reception? Tayne said the opportunity was never wasted.
"I think station owners are just happy to get more people into the industry, so experience isn't a huge essential to them, they're willing to teach the people they employ," he said.
"Give it a crack you won't regret it. It's good work, you'll have the time of your life and it's an experience you will never forget."
With his feet firmly planted in the cattle industry, Tayne said he hoped to one day own his own property.
"I'm hoping to travel and do some cattle work overseas to explore the industry more," he said.
"I hope to one day own my own cattle property, whether it be up here in sunny North Queensland or back down at home in the wet cold Koroit."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
