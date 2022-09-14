North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ringers of the North: Tayne McDonald shares life as a station hand on Dunluce Station

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
September 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayne McDonald grew up in the rural town of Koroit in western Victoria and now works at Dunluce Station in the Hughenden region. Picture supplied by Tayne McDonald.

Tayne McDonald, 23, Dunluce Station

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.