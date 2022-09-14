Community members can have their questions about a major irrigation project answered at an upcoming community forum hosted by the Hughenden Irrigation Project Corporation (HIPCo).
Members of the HIPCo board and strategic advisers attached to the Hughenden Irrigation Project will give an overview of its current status as well as answering questions at the informal forum.
According to HIPCo attending the October 6 event is a must, due to the impact the project could have on the region when it is complete.
"The Irrigation Project will not only benefit farmers, but all regional businesses and residents," they said.
"This is a community focused Project which will have an enormous impact on the region."
Part of this impact is a proposed Yirendali Cultural Learning Centre in Hughenden, and HIPCo says it has engaged architects Conrad Gargett to develop a concept design in collaboration with the Yirendali People.
HIPCo also says its business case was accepted by both the Australian and Queensland Governments in May, a document it says was 15 months in the making.
According to the business case the dam to be constructed on Saego Station will have a capacity of 161 gigalitres and will inundate 3676 hectares.
This business case also proposes a mix of medium and high priority water allocations for the agricultural industry HIPCo says will be supported by the project.
These are:
Following on from this, the corporation has submitted its water tender bid price to the state government to purchase the 83 gigalitres of water needed to complete the project.
HIPCo says there is a 'strong private sector willingness' to invest $127 million in the project, and is on-target to have the project 'shovel-ready' by late 2024.
The community forum will take place at 6pm on October 6, at the Diggers Entertainment Centre in Hughenden.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
