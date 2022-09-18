North Queensland Register
Comment

Government investment needed to support fresh food production

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
September 18 2022 - 12:00am
Support needed for healthy food

The New Face of Hunger, a National Geographic magazine article written by Tracie McMillan, paints a data driven story of the cruel irony that exists when people in rural growing areas are malnourished amid fields of fresh food.

