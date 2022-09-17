North Queensland Register
Weaner steers peak at 630c/kg Nebo store sale

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated September 17 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
Jenny Cowan of Collinsville offloaded 89 head at last Friday's sale, with her Brahman steers, weighing 240kg, selling for 560c/kg to return $1348/hd. Picture: JW Livestock and Services

The cattle market was firm to dearer at last Friday's Nebo store sale, despite the quality of cattle said to be slightly back on the previous month's sale.

