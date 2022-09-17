The cattle market was firm to dearer at last Friday's Nebo store sale, despite the quality of cattle said to be slightly back on the previous month's sale.
Nebo combined agents auctioned off an increased yarding of 403 head (compared with 249 last sale), which comprised of 273 steers, 102 heifers, 17 cows, three cows and calves and eight bulls.
JW Livestock and Services stock agent James Whithead said while some categories saw a softer trend, prices remained strong in most areas and particularly throughout the quality line up of Brahman weaners.
Weaner steers up to 250kg peaked at 630c/kg, to average 563c/kg, while steers, weighing 320kg-400kg, sold to a top of 518c/kg, and averaged 434c/kg.
Steers weighing over 500kg, sold to average 272c/kg.
Cows over 520kg sold to average 330c/kg, while cows weighing 400-520kg, sold to a top of 326c/kg.
Weaner heifers up to 250kg, sold to a top of 488c/kg, to average 427c/kg, while heifers weighing 250-300kg sold to average 402c/kg.
Heifers weighing around 300-400kg sold to average 340c/kg and heavy feeder steers 400-550kg sold to average 326c/kg.
Bulls weighing over 600kg, sold to a top of 306c/kg, while cows and calves units sold to $2100.
Collinsville grazier Jenny Cowan sold 89 head of Brahmans, including steers, heifers and prime cows.
Her run of weaner steers, weighing 240kg, sold for 560c/kg, to return $1348 per head.
Ms Cowan purchases stud bulls from Crinum and Hazelton studs at Nebo each November.
Muggera Pty Ltd sold Belmont Red cross feeder steers for 454c/kg weighing 460kg to return $2089/hd.
JW and WJ Grant of Collinsville sold No.1 Charbray steers for 504c/kg weighing 385kg to return $1941/hd.
The Turner family of Nebo Sold No.1 Braford steers for 518c/kg weighing 350kg to return $1813/hd.
Woonon Grazing, Sarina sold Charbray weaner steers for 620c/kg weighing 268kg to return $1665/hd.
Image Pastoral, Bowen sold Brangus weaner steers for 630c/kg weighing 208kg to return $1316/hd.
D Black sold Brangus weaner steers for 628c/kg 204kg to return $1295/hd.
Turner family of Nebo sold Bradford cows for 330c/kg weighing 523kg to return $1726/hd.
Woonon Grazing of Sarina sold Charbray heifers for 488c/kg weighing 228kg to return $1114/hd.
The next Nebo cattle sale will be held on Friday, October 10.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.