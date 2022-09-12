A project to enhance visitor experiences along the Savannah Way in Queensland's Gulf country and increase visitation through art will soon become a reality, thanks to a collaborative effort being led by CQUniversity.
Trail artists Glen Manning and Kathy Daly from Manning Daly Art have almost completed a series of six cohesive, large-scale permanent feature artworks that will be installed in Burketown, Croydon, Normanton, Georgetown, Karumba and Doomadgee in the coming months.
According to project manager Patty Preece, it's exciting to see the project finally start to come to life.
"It's been a magnificent journey seeing the trail start as a concept and develop into something tangible that will become a drive-tourism drawcard for years to come," she said.
The team has spent many hours working closely with each of the six communities, consulting with locals, arts organisations, councils and Traditional Owners.
Croydon Elder Aunty Gladys was one of the many participants in the consultation process for the artwork piece that will be installed in the community titled Returning Boomerang, which will feature inscriptions by local artists Krystal Spencer and Siyesha Douglas.
The artworks by Krystal and Siyesha feature turtles, goanna and perch, all three providing strong connections to Croydon, according to Aunty Gladys.
"When I was a kid my grannie and grandad used to take us fishing and hunting and for the turtle there is two ways to catch him, on a line or digging him out from under the ground," she said.
"The old goanna, he was easy to catch I reckon. When you're hunting for a goanna you see them either on the ground or up in the tree.
"And with the perch, that's the fish, we used to make fishing line out of cotton, rub it on your lap so you make it strong and then with the hook, 'cause we had no hook, we used to use the common needle, bend it back to make the hook.
"Then we'd tie the cotton on it and used to go down to the creek and catch our perch in the creek. Take it home, either fry them nice and crispy or used to make soup out of them and eat them.
"When you look at the creeks today you wouldn't think we done that in that creek. It's all flat now. All filled in."
Aunty Gladys said the Savannah Way trail would tell a generation of stories through art.
"We got young ones today that don't know about these things and that's where they might learn from this," she said.
Utilising two balanced forms inspired by a story of place, the main work of art, Returning Boomerang, will communicate a connection to country and an understanding of people's relationship to the land, and journeys within the landscape, coming and going.
"Acknowledgement of the contribution First Nations people, Chinese/South East Asian immigrants, and women have made to the history of Croydon is recognised and expressed through First Nations designs and textile designs, specific to these 'hidden groups'," artist Glen Manning said.
The six artworks each tell a story relevant to the community in which they will be erected.
Installation will begin in October with The Savannah Way Art Trail expected to be officially launched in November.
Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch described the Savannah Way Art Trail as a key project for the region, delivered with government support through the Regional Arts Services Network.
"The art trail will showcase local artists and stories and is set to deliver important cultural tourism economic benefits," she said. "Our commitment to RASN is helping to broker partnerships and empower regions to realise arts and cultural priorities."
The Palaszczuk government's Creative Together 2020 - 2030 vision includes a commitment of $7.8 million to deliver RASN over four years to 30 June 2025, and $2.13 million in 2022-23 to theRegional Arts Development Fund partnership with 59 regional local councils across Queensland.
A further $50 million will support the delivery of Grow 2022-2026, the second action plan of Creative Together 2020-2030.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.