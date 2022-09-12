Weaner steers reach 696c at Eidsvold

Eidsvold Saleyards yarded about 400 head for the spring prime and store sale on Thursday with prices remaining firm and improving in some areas.
A small sample of over 600kg bullocks reached 384c/kg to return $2460, with heavy cows topping at 356c to reach $2200.
Over half of the yarding were 200-400kg heifers with the 200-300kg heifers topping at 598c to average 514c. The 300-400kg heifers reached 550c to average 501c.
Quality 200-300kg flatback weaner steers sold at 696c to average a very respectable 637c.
Charbray steers from Eidsvold sold for 664c at 260kg returning $1732/hd. Braford cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 384c at 640kg returning $2458/hd.
Brangus steers from Mundubbera sold for 644c at 312kg returning $2014/hd. Brangus steers from Mundubbera sold for 690c at 241kg returning $1665/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 696c at 252kg returning $1757/hd. Droughtmaster cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 692c at 217kg returning $1505/hd.
Angus cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 598c at 240kg returning $1440/hd. Simmental cross heifers from Theodore sold for 528c at 370kg returning $1954/hd.
Charolais cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 400c at 561kg returning $2247/hd. Santa heifers from Eidsvold sold for 500c at 397kg returning $1988/hd.
Brangus bulls from Eidsvold sold for 347c at 900kg returning $3124/hd.
