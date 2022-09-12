North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Droughtmaster cross weaner steers make 696c/$1757 at Eidsvold

September 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers reach 696c at Eidsvold

Eidsvold Saleyards yarded about 400 head for the spring prime and store sale on Thursday with prices remaining firm and improving in some areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.