Milk comes from dairy cows, not plants

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
September 17 2022 - 12:00am
Iconic dairy terms such as 'milk' should be safeguarded from misuse. File picture

Dairy farmers and their families are grateful for the ongoing strong support of Australian consumers for fresh nutritious milk, which is a staple of their food basket.

