The Australian Banana Growers' Council has appointed a new CEO following the retirement of Jim Pekin.
Leanne Erakovic who has been with the peak industry body for the previous six years as executive officer will take over the role.
Ms Erakovic first joined the ABGC in 2015 as office manager and worked alongside Mr Pekin and the board as executive officer since 2016.
She supervised the management of the banana industry's first Panama TR4 infested property in Far North Queensland and helped coordinate the ABGC's successful feral pig control program in TR4 hotspots.
"The ABGC is in great shape and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with members, many of whom I already know, and staff to ensure the ABGC continues to deliver outcomes that will improve the sustainability and profitability of the banana industry well into the future," Ms Erakovic said.
"Over the past six years I have been an active advocate for banana growers in my role as executive officer and I look forward to continuing this close relationship with members and industry at large."
Ms Erakovic has more than two decades of experience in management and business development, previously holding senior roles with strategic workplace consultancies.
Her industry expertise spans stakeholder engagement, project management and strategic planning.
Ms Erakovic has a bachelor degree in science and also owned and operated two small businesses early in her career.
ABGC chair Stephen Lowe welcomed the appointment and said he had no doubt Ms Erakovic was well equipped to advocate and represent industry, ensuring the long-term sustainability for all growers and the wider industry.
"We had a very strong field of highly experienced applicants to choose from and Leanne is an outstanding choice for this role," he said.
"Ms Erakovic brings a wealth of experience from both working with the ABGC for the past six years and her business background. We are confident she has the expertise and vision to lead the ABGC and the banana industry into the future."
Ms Erakovic will succeed the position from current CEO Jim Pekin from November 17.
