Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c PJ and AC Marriott that sold for 352.2c, weighing 452.5kg to return $1593.71/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 358.2c, weighing 565kg to return $2023.71/hd. Bullocks topped at 391.2c from Topaz, sold on a/c of David Fenton, weighing 577.1kg to return $2257.71/hd.