Weaner heifers make 512c/$1104 at Mareeba

September 9 2022 - 5:00am
Steers a/c Jenkins and Robertson weighing 367kg sold for 556.2c/kg to return $2042/hd at Mareeba.

Mareeba agents yarded a total of 1452 cattle on Tuesday.

