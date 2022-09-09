Mareeba agents yarded a total of 1452 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 65 bullocks, 36 heifers, 108 cows and 258 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 588 steers and 266 heifers.
Cattle consisted of a good mixed yarding with a small run of finished cattle.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Lakeland, The Gulf, with local and coastal areas as well.
Bullocks were quoted 10 to 20c dearer, heifers were 5 to 10c dearer, and cows were 10 to 15c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks over 400kg topped at 434c to average 398c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 416c and averaged 376c, while heifers over 400kg topped at 384c, averaging 349c. Cows under 400kg made 342c and averaged 265c, while cows over 400kg reached 384c, averaging 337c. Bulls over 500kg reached 348c to average 293c.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c PJ and AC Marriott that sold for 352.2c, weighing 452.5kg to return $1593.71/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 358.2c, weighing 565kg to return $2023.71/hd. Bullocks topped at 391.2c from Topaz, sold on a/c of David Fenton, weighing 577.1kg to return $2257.71/hd.
Store cattle were made up of a mixed yarding with a few good pens of soft cattle bringing the money, also with some nice lines of Brahman stores included.
Steers under 200kg reached 470c to average 399c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 580c, averaging 398c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 556c and averaged 451c. Mickeys 200-300kg sold to 540c, average 279c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 440c and averaged 421c, and heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 512c, averaging 430c.
A pen of 18 steers a/c WJ Robertson and KM Jenkins made 556.2c and weighed 367.2kg to return $2042.49/hd. A good pen of nine heifers on a/c Austin Crowther made 512.2c weighed 215.6kg returning $1104.08/hd.
