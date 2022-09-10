A Northern Territory multiple Golden Guitar winner is gearing up to release his fifth album in October and has given fans a taste of what to expect.
In the lead-up to the much-anticipated release, Katherine singer, songwriter and horseman Tom Curtain has given fans a sneak peak into one of the new songs on the Nothin's Gonna Stop Us album which is due to come out on October 21.
Why We Live Out Here is the first single, paying tribute to those who choose to live on the land, in rural Australia.
Mr Curtain said his homage to Outback life came about after he heard a teenager ask his dad why anyone would want to live in a small Outback town.
"It got me thinking," the musician, who has never been shy to promote the Northern Territory and Outback way of life, said.
The mastermind behind the 2021 NT Tourist Attraction of the Year, Katherine Outback Experience, and multi-Brolga Award winner, said while he couldn't really put his finger on it, there was 'something out here' that made him 'tick'.
"I think it's a combination of the people and the characters, the laid back attitude, the weather, the scenery," he said.
"I pinch myself everyday as it's very fulfilling and I'm extremely grateful to live out here."
In combination with his songs, Mr Curtain's outback show, which runs in Katherine from April to October, provides a unique window into the inner workings of life in the Outback and on a cattle station through real horse and working dog demonstrations, live music and storytelling.
