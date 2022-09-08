Cows in demand at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded just under 2000 head yesterday, up by about 600 head on last week, with a market that quoted on slightly dearer in places on the previous sale.
Cows remained firm on last week with the lightweight categories coming under stronger competition, quoting dearer.
Advertisement
Steers over 500kg were too few to reliably quote, steers 400-500kg topped at 460c/kg to average 448c, steers 350-400kg made to 496c to average 463c, 280-350kg types topped at 680c to average 530c, and steers in the weaner weight ranges topped at 680c to average 598c.
Heavy heifers over 400kg topped at 403c to average 391c, heifers 350-400kg topped at 454c to average 409c, heifers in the 280-350kg range topped at 500c, while weaner weight types made to 624c to average 449c.
Heavy cows reached 359c to average 335c, while cows 450-520kg topped at 351c. No cows and calves were on offer.
Gavin and Julie Vallis, Eight Mile Lane, Springsure, sold Euro cross steers making to 644c to weigh 241kg or $1555. Adrian Esmond, Cockatoo, Emerald, sold Brahman cross steers to 666c and weighed 286kg to return $1909. Jess O'Brien, Oklahoma, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cows making to 358c and weighed 581kg or $2084.
The Esmond Family, Lucknow, sold Droughtmaster cross cows reaching 352c to weigh 548kg or $1930. The Daniels family, Plainfield, Gindie, sold Santa cross cows making to 359c to weigh 704kg and returned $2520. The Mott family, The Crescent, Rolleston, sold Simmental cross heifers making to 500c to weigh 318kg or $1592.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.