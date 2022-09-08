North Queensland Register
Heavy cows reach 359c, average 335c at Emerald

September 8 2022 - 11:00pm
Cows in demand at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded just under 2000 head yesterday, up by about 600 head on last week, with a market that quoted on slightly dearer in places on the previous sale.

