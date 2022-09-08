North Queensland Register
Brangus weaner steers reach 772c at CQLX

September 8 2022 - 10:00pm
Josh Heck, GDL - Rockhampton/Mackay, with Brangus weaner steers from G and J Vella Family Trust, Proserpine, that sold to 772.2c/kg averaging 205.5kg to return $1422/hd.

CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 3542 head offered, comprising 1761 steers, 1455 heifers, 256 cows, 42 cows and calves and 28 bulls.

