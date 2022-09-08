CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 3542 head offered, comprising 1761 steers, 1455 heifers, 256 cows, 42 cows and calves and 28 bulls.
Clients from Collinsville, Mount Coolon and west of Clermont penned larger drafts along with Proserpine and other coastal clients.
All the usual processors and feeders were present along with extra feeders and restockers, making for good competition in most categories and some improved values linked to the quality offered.
Slaughter steers sold to 402c, average 394c, steers 500-600kg reached 404c, average 394c, steers 400-500kg sold to 520c, average 435c, steers 330-400kg reached 584c, average 491c, steers 280-330kg made 654c, average 560c, steers 200-280kg sold to 726c, average 603c, and steers under 200kg sold to 772c, average 652c.
Slaughter cows sold to 362c, average 356c, cows 500-600kg reached 396c, average 352c, cows 400-500kg reached 352c, average 329c, cows 330-400kg reached 328c, average 283c, and cows under 330kg made 280c, average 278c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 404c, average 399c, heifers 400-500kg reached 510c, average 452c, heifers 330-400kg made 538c, average 478c, heifers 280-330kg made 542c, average 447c, heifers 200-280kg reached 598c, average 472c, and heifers under 200kg made 598c, average 475c.
PTIC cows reached $2200/hd, average $2125/hd, and cows and calves sold to $2360/unit, average $2035/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 376c, average 344c, bulls 500-600kg reached 376c, average 370c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 272c, average 272c.
Oakleigh Holdings, Alligator Creek, sold Brangus steers for 520c weighing 446kg to return $2323/hd. M Luke, Clermont, sold Brangus steers for 566c weighing 370kg to return $2094/hd. A and J Muller, Biloela, sold a run of Brahman cross steers to 574c weighing 360kg to return $2067/hd.
Dalawai Holdings, Yaamba, sold Droughtmaster steers for 584c weighing 339kg to return $1982/hd. WE and SC Appleton, Clermont, sold Charolais cross steers for 652c weighing 294kg to return $1918/hd. Windy Hills Grazing, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster steers for 710c weighing 229kg to return $1626/hd.
G and J Vella, Proserpine, sold Brahman cross steers for 726c weighing 219kg to return $1594/hd. Malvern Developments, Tungamull, sold Brangus Steers for 722c weighing 214kg to return $1547/hd. G Ogden, Bracewell, sold Brangus No.2 weaner steers for 716c weighing 209kg to return $1499/hd.
MR and KL Brown, Dululu, sold Brangus cows for 350c weighing 632kg to return $2215/hd. Aroa Downs Grazing, Clermont, sold Droughtmaster cows for 362c weighing 600kg to return $2174/hd. A and J Roberts, Jardine, sold Brahman cross cows for 354c weighing 539kg to return $1914/hd.
Aroa Downs, Clermont, sold a run of quality Droughtmaster heifers to 524c to average 396kg to return $2075/hd. Lestree Downs, Clermont, sold a run of Brahman and Brangus heifers Topping at 510c to avg 389kg to return $1867/hd.
M Luke, Clermont, sold a pen of Brangus heifers for 534c weighing 387kg to return $2074/hd. NW Zischke, Biloela, sold Charbray cross heifers for 526c weighing 363kg to return $1910/hd. WE and SC Appleton, Clermont, sold Charolais cross heifers for 598c weighing 246kg to return $1473/hd.
