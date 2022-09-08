North Queensland Register
Home/Politics

Tri-Star begins diamond drilling and major detailed geophysical programs

September 8 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resources Minister Scott Stewart joined Tri-Star's country manager Andrew Hackwood and his team on site at the Spider Gully project near Ravenswood. Picture: Queensland government

A private, family-owned business is actively exploring for gold and copper at Ravenswood and Einasleigh in North Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.