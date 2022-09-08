A private, family-owned business is actively exploring for gold and copper at Ravenswood and Einasleigh in North Queensland.
Australian-based Tri-Star, one of the pioneers of Queensland's $80 billion CSG-LNG industry, has started diamond drilling and major detailed geophysical programs.
Resources Minister Scott Stewart joined Tri-Star's country manager Andrew Hackwood and his team on site at the Spider Gully project near Ravenswood.
He said interest in minerals exploration in Queensland is en-route to an all-time high.
"Applications for mineral exploration permits have been climbing steadily for the past couple of years," he said.
"This is the most activity in a decade and on current trends we could hit an all-time high this year."
The latest ABS statistics show there was $334 million invested in looking for minerals in the sunshine state in 2021-22 - an all-time high - up 44 per cent on the previous year.
Mr Hackwood said Tri-Star had diversified from gas into minerals exploration.
"We have a track record of building truly international projects from the ground up and that success has been and continues to be driven by having a long-term approach to exploration," he said.
"With significant capital, geological expertise and access to cutting-edge exploration technology, we have the ideal capability to give us every possible chance of success.
"However, just as important are the relationships we have with local communities, creating jobs, supporting events and employing highly-skilled local contractors like family-owned business Eagle Drilling for this project.
"This level of community engagement ensures we achieve the best outcomes for everyone."
Tri-Star holds mineral exploration assets in South Australia and the Northern Territory and is actively looking for new exploration investment opportunities.
