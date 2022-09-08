The RACQ this week launched a campaign to shine a light on Queensland's worst roads, with the aim of pinpointing stretches that might be contributing to a road death toll that's sadly heading towards being the highest in a decade.
I've driven my fair share of outback roads over the years, and was mulling over what my answer might be as I drove the 1700 kilometre length of the Bruce Highway this week.
By the end of that experience, I'm tempted to give my vote to our main arterial highway.
I'd been warned to add a bit more time to my expectations of how long it would take to get from Cairns to Townsville but even so I under-estimated the stoppages and was half an hour late for an appointment, after giving myself an extra hour to arrive.
I thought that would make me ready for the stretch from Townsville to Sarina the following day - how wrong I was.
I'm still waking up in a cold sweat as dreams of the loooong sloooow passages above and below Bowen, miles of travel at 80 and 60kmh, and again from Gin Gin south to Gympie, punctuate my sleep.
I had plenty of time to think and observe as I poked along, much of it about human nature and the science of road building.
There was one stretch where the orange traffic dividers were out, along with a 60kmh speed restriction, which we all dutifully observed for many kilometres, only to discover a bitumen patching gang right at one end.
It looked as though they'd marked out their day's work, regardless of the inconvenience to the road's users.
I'm not sure how much of that drivers will bear before they decide it's like the boy who called wolf too often, and keep to the original speed, not believing there's anything actually happening around the bend.
(As an aside, the people who have shares in making the traffic dividers must be laughing at their good fortune at the moment - the highway was literally bedecked with these, often on both sides and up the middle, for hundreds of kilometres.)
I'm also trying to understand the psychology involved in having your cruise control at about 4km below the posted speed limit and then, just as the overtaking lane appears and the conga line of vehicles behind you put their right blinker on as one, put your foot down to match the speed of them all.
I can't believe it's done on purpose - my theory is that it's an instinctive reflex of men who hate to be beaten.
Caravan drivers got a lot of the two-way blame for doing it too - maybe that's because lots of the overtaking lanes are on downhill stretches where nature helps them accelerate their load.
The drive, undertaken over a few days, got me musing over the ALP's 2020 election promise to put $200m towards a $1b plan to "build a second Bruce" - in effect, a number of upgrades to 'weak points' along the existing Gregory Development Road down to the Carnarvon Highway to make it safe for heavy vehicles.
I'm not sure how far into that program we are, but I drove up to Cairns the week before over much of that route and found it an absolute pleasure to use, compared to the Bruce.
It wasn't a lack of traffic - there were still lots of trucks and caravans - but it was the fact that it was well-made and best of all, wasn't a stop-start nightmare nearly the whole way.
I get it - you can't have good roads without the work it takes to make them that way - but does it all have to be happening at once?!
A search tells me the "Australian government has committed over $10 billion to the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program from 2013-14 to 2027-28 to deliver priority upgrades along the route", including major upgrades and realignments, strengthening and widening type works, plus a range of safety and efficiency measures to target poor crash sites and to provide additional overtaking lanes and rest areas.
"Projects are also aimed at improving capacity constraints, and flood immunity issues along the length of the Bruce Highway," the Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Department website says.
I presume the Albanese government has endorsed this.
The Queensland government lists funding by region, so I can't easily see what's allocated to the highway as a whole.
And of course, some of the work looked like maintenance and sorting out flood damage.
There was one glorious section between Marlborough and Gin Gin that had three lanes of traffic along large portions, never far to the next overtaking lane, no potholes to swerve round at the last minute, and no roadworks.
I guess, if this is a glimpse of what is to come, we have to be patient.
But in the meantime, take your hat off to the truckies who travel the Bruce week-in, week-out.
It gets my vote for the most exhausting drive in Queensland at the moment.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
