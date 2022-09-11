The first time I spoke to someone about ginning cotton in the north was about seven years ago as a fresh-faced, eager junior reporter for Queensland Country Life.
I was in Emerald, chatting to growers about the future of the industry.
Australia's biggest ginner Namoi Cotton revealed last year that it was considering expanding its footprint and building a gin to reduce the transport burden on the development of the northern industry.
Namoi Cotton account manager Nathan Hunter told FNQ Sustainable Cropping Group forum in Mareeba recently that their project was now focused on potentially building two gins; one in the Flinders catchment and another further north around Burdekin, Atherton or Mareeba.
After last week's news about Julia Creek being the potential home for north Queensland's first cotton gin, it got me thinking about how much work had gone into getting to that place.
Crop trials, research, water issues, soil work - it takes an army to get the basics sorted, without even looking at funding.
For the last four years I called Mount Isa home, living in the north west and visiting all the small towns and regions which make up the fabric of that part of the state. In that time though, I also saw the struggles.
Air travel is beyond expensive, the roads could do with some work, finding staff is next to impossible and in a lot of the towns which dot the highway from Mount Isa to Townsville, finding accommodation can be next to impossible.
In fact, finding accommodation can be so impossible that I was once housed in Richmond's council-owned accommodation when I was there for work because there quite literally was not a single bed available in the town.
You only have to take a look on job employment websites or the local community Facebook pages to know that employment is another issue.
Finding and retaining staff in the north west is difficult - there's not as many people around to fill jobs, and businesses are often forced to offer well above award wages just to entice people to apply.
Communities have a love-hate relationship with fly-in, fly-out workforces as well.
While the staff keep the airlines happy and the number of flights each week up, they also tend to eat on-site (when a kitchen is provided) and don't spend as much time contributing in the town whether it be playing footy or on the local P&C.
Having a cotton gin in the north would be an absolutely great way to grow the industry, to entice more growers without having to add in the hefty transport costs.
But where will the workforce come from, and where will they live? Will this be another set of demountable buildings, complete with a camp kitchen and cook, or will it require new housing to be built in the town?
I'm certain these are all thoughts which have been had by the McKinlay Shire Council, and I'm sure there's plenty of planning in place.
But from the outside looking in at a time where the unemployment rate is at a record low, it's hard to image where the staff for the construction and eventual operation of the gin would come from.
Regardless of the issues to be faced by the owners, operators and local councils it is undoubtedly very excited to see the cotton industry make stronger moves into north west Queensland, and I can't wait to see it all come together in the coming years.
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
