North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Northern cotton gin to bring industry and money, but that comes with complex issues

Kelly Butterworth
By Kelly Butterworth
September 11 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Creek could soon be home to a cotton gin. Photo by Kelly Butterworth.

The first time I spoke to someone about ginning cotton in the north was about seven years ago as a fresh-faced, eager junior reporter for Queensland Country Life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Butterworth

Kelly Butterworth

National Digital Specialist

Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.