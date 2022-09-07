Weaner steers top at 594c at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 394c and averaged 378c, and those over 500kg topped at 392c to average 381c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 450c and averaged 349c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 378c, averaging 376c. Cows under 400kg made 356c and averaged 296c, while cows over 400kg reached 370c, averaging 344c. Bulls over 450kg reached 370c to average 350c.