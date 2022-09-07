Weaner steers top at 594c at Charters Towers

Combined agents yarded a total of 2197 cattle at Charters Towers on Wednesday, consisting of 1058 prime cattle and 1139 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 148 bullocks, 84 heifers, 708 cows and 61 bulls.
Advertisement
Store cattle consisted of 585 steers, 132 mickeys, 385 heifers and 37 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of some smaller lines of very good fat local cattle, plus larger lines of plainer cattle from away.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Mt Isa, Forsayth, Mt Surprise, Collinsville, as well as western, coastal and local areas.
Bullocks were quoted 3-5c dearer, heifers were 5c easier, cows were 8-10c dearer, and bulls were 8-10c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 394c and averaged 378c, and those over 500kg topped at 392c to average 381c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 450c and averaged 349c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 378c, averaging 376c. Cows under 400kg made 356c and averaged 296c, while cows over 400kg reached 370c, averaging 344c. Bulls over 450kg reached 370c to average 350c.
Bullocks topped at 392.2c for 12 No.0 crossbred bullocks a/c B and R Brown, Bogunda, Prairie, that weighed 553kg to return $2170/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c SR and RJ Neal, Airworth East, Stamford, that sold for 378.2c, weighing 580kg to return $2193/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by B and R Brown, Bogunda, Prairie, for 12 crossbred cows made 358.2c, weighing 645kg to return $2310/hd. Five bulls sold on a/c Cattle JV, Longton, Pentland, topped at 352.2c and weighed 938kg, to return $3303/hd.
Store cattle consisted of some good quality lines but with the usual mix of local and lesser quality cattle from away.
Steers under 200kg reached 594c to average 594c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 580c, averaging 466c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 468c and averaged 417c and steers over 400kg sold to 406c to average 398c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 555c, averaging 416c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 416c and averaged 364c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 420c, averaging 397c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 408c to average 368c.
A line of 148 feeder steers a/c SJ and RJ Neal, Airworth East, Stamford, made 405.6c and averaged 428.9kg to return $1739/hd. A pen of 15 steers a/c SC and KE Terry, Robinhood Stn, Forsayth, made 594.2c and weighed 168kg to return $998/hd.
A good pen of nine heifers on a/c Northern Pavement Consultants, Pinnacles, made 420.2c weighed 259kg returning $1088/hd. A line of 115 No.1 heifers a/c Lawnhill Riversleigh Pastoral Holdings Company, Lawn Hill, made 418.2c weighed 269kg returning $1125/hd. 37 cows and calves from nine consignments sold between $1125 and $1950/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.