North Queensland Register
Weaner steers 168kg make 594c/$998 at Charters Towers

September 7 2022 - 7:00am
Weaner steers top at 594c at Charters Towers

Combined agents yarded a total of 2197 cattle at Charters Towers on Wednesday, consisting of 1058 prime cattle and 1139 store cattle.

