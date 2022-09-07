More than 362,000 hectares of land on Australia's Cape York Peninsula has been handed back to the Gudang/ Yadhaykenu, Atambaya and Angkamuthi (Seven Rivers) peoples in a special ceremony today between Traditional Owners and the Queensland government.
Made up of 319,300 hectares of national park and 42,799 hectares of Aboriginal freehold land - equivalent to 676,000 football fields - it included land formerly known as Jardine River National Park, Denham Group National Park, part of Heathlands Reserve and Jardine River Reserve; and two offshore islands.
Executive Director of the Balkanu Cape York Development Corporation, Gerhardt Pearson, said generations of Bama from the area knew the land was their birthright.
"Today Queensland will recognise these lands as Atambaya, Angkamuthi (Seven Rivers) and Gudang/ Yadhaykenu," Gerhardt Pearson said.
"Rightly so, the Palaszczuk Labor Government and Balkanu continue to work together with First Nations peoples to achieve Aboriginal land ownership and conservation outcomes for this region."
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said many in the community had waited generations to have their land back.
"This is about land justice," Minister Scanlon said.
"It's about supporting the ambitions and aspirations of First Nations communities.
"The historic occasion will see the Gudang/ Yadhaykenu, Atambaya and Angkamuthi (Seven Rivers) peoples take ownership of significant tracts of their homelands.
"It marks the government returning more than 4.3 million hectares to Traditional Owners on Cape York - equivalent to size of the country of Switzerland."
The land will be granted to the Ipima Ikaya Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC and the Atambaya Aboriginal Corporation on behalf of the Traditional Owners.
Member for Cook Cynthia Lui said through this dealing the Native Title parties and government have now entered into an Indigenous Land Use Agreement for the grant of Aboriginal lands and dedication of the Apudthama National Park and Yamarrinh Wachangan Islands National Park.
They'd also agreed to joint management arrangements over the two national parks.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who last month launched the State's Path to Treaty, said by returning land to Traditional Custodians, the state could work together to conserve the significant natural and cultural treasures of the Cape.
"Our Path to Treaty is about finding a place where we can face up to our shared history and be truthful about all of it - good and bad - and build a future together where we value, trust, and respect each other," the Premier said.
"Today marks another important step on that journey."
