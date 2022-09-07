North Queensland Register
Queensland government hands back land on Australia's Cape York Peninsula

By Newsroom
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:00am
The area represents 319,300 hectares of national park and 42,799 hectares of Aboriginal freehold land - equivalent to 676,000 football fields. Picture by Kerry Trapnell

More than 362,000 hectares of land on Australia's Cape York Peninsula has been handed back to the Gudang/ Yadhaykenu, Atambaya and Angkamuthi (Seven Rivers) peoples in a special ceremony today between Traditional Owners and the Queensland government.

